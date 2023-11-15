March 6, 1930 – Nov. 9, 2023

Lila Mae Lewis Branum, 93, of Greenville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, Nov. 9, 2023.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Dunklin Funeral Home with the Reverend David Wood officiating. The family greeted friends from 10-11 a.m. There will not be a graveside service.

Lila was born March 6, 1930, in Greenville, to Albert and Janie Mae Lewis. She was the second oldest of four children.

Lila was preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Lewis, and granddaughter, Tabitha Ann Hay.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Mowbra Branum; sisters, Dot Duke and Birdie Carr; sister in law, Dorothy Lewis; daughters, Joyce Branum Hay and Alice Branum Alford; son, Glenn Branum (Nancy); six grandchildren, Melissa Mathews (Todd), Hunter Hay, Gina Marion (Michael), Barry “BJ” Alford (Missy), Anne Carol Estopinal (Tyler), and Hudson Branum; nine great grandchildren, Hayden Wilson, Lila Grace Wilson, Brandon Tucker, Brittany Tucker, Brianna Totty, Harris Totty, Ethan Alford, Branson Alford, and Avery Alford; and many nieces and nephews.

Lila graduated from Greenville High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Mowbra, on Feb. 5, 1952. After a stint in California, while Mowbra was in the U. S. Army, they returned home to Greenville.

Lila was employed at Boss Manufacturing for 35 years before retiring in 1995.

She was an amazing cook and loved to take care of her family. She loved the Lord, and that was reflected in her life. She loved flowers, had a beautiful yard and a green thumb.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that anyone consider a contribution to Spring Hill Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Society.

