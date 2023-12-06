Camellias at St. Thomas By Editor | December 6, 2023 | 0 Camellia sasanquas are in full bloom on the west side of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville dropping many petals to form a white carpet on the underlying greenery. (Bruce Branum | The Standard) Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts 6 ways for sound mental health December 6, 2023 | No Comments » Lewises celebrates 50th anniversary December 6, 2023 | No Comments » Hottest investment could cost you money November 30, 2023 | No Comments » Operation Christmas Child a success November 30, 2023 | No Comments » Rain brings update to burn bans November 29, 2023 | No Comments »