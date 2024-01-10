March 25, 1930 – December 31, 2023

Juanita (Sally) Goodwin, 93, of Georgiana Alabama, gained her wings on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Foley, surrounded by family. She lived the last 10 years of her life in Citronelle.

Sally was well known by many and she never met a stranger. Sally met her husband, Alvin (Pete) Goodwin in Georgiana. They raised four daughters, Juanita, Judy, Gail, and Kaye.

Sally and Pete had a logging company where Sally was the receptionist/secretary. Sally also was a homemaker and a gardener. She always had a huge garden which she shared with family, friends, neighbors and strangers. She was once in the local newspaper for the large tomatoes she was known to grow.

She loved the Lord, and enjoyed sharing her knowledge of the Bible, with anyone she came in contact with. She had a huge love for babies and children. She would always acknowledge a child with a big smile and a wave.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Beverly and Ether May Beverly; husband, Alvin (Pete) Goodwin; siblings, Johnny Beverly, Robert Beverly, and Fred (Shorty) Beverly; and son-in-law, Michael (Mike) Smith.

Sally is survived by her siblings Mary Fay Macon and William (Billy) Beverly. Sally is survived by her children; Juanita (Walter) Boyd, Judy Smith, Gail (Ron) Seale and Kaye (Larry) Lambert.

Sally is survived by eight grandchildren; Lynn (Fred) Gilreath, Kim (Brad) McMillan, Kenny (Michelle) Perdue, Kevin (Gale) Smith, Sean Lambert, Martha (Russ) Whiddon, Shannon Lambert, and Kristy Houston; and 17 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.

Granny Sally will be greatly missed by all. Heaven has gained a true Angel.

In lieu of flowers the family request you make a donation to your favorite charity.