Man arrested in terrorist threat

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Joseph McRoberts, age 42, was arrested by the Greenville Police Department for making a Terrorist Threat, a felony, at Walmart Greenville on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to a report, Police Chief Justin Lovvorn confirmed that an investigation into a suspicious device near Walmart resulted in the arrest of one and confiscation of items that could have been used to make an explosive device.

He noted Greenville police were called to investigate a man who was making threatening statements in and outside of Walmart.

The man alluded to items he had in his backpack. When police arrived on scene, the man had left the store and was located and stopped on the roadway across from the Murphy gas station.

The man was taken into custody and officers began a search of his backpack and found items that could be used to make an explosive device.

The search was halted and the area sealed off. A bomb crew was called in to assess the full nature of the contents.

After a thorough examination of the backpack and its contents it was determined the items to make a makeshift bomb were present but not assembled.

Lovvorn stated McRoberts was alone and isn’t being cooperative with authorities. He is currently being held in the Butler County Correction Facility.

No one was injured in the event.