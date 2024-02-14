County hoops recap
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
FDA highlights
Monday, Feb. 5
AISA Tournament Elite 8
Eagles vs Springwood
Girls: 54-31 loss
Brinkley Long: 18 points, 11 rebounds
Loss ends season: 13-9
Madison Freeman named AISA All-Star
Season totals
Brinkley Long: 297 points, 165rebound, single-game high score of 32 points
Anna Claire Thomas: 54 assists, 63 steals
Tuesday, Feb. 6
AISA Tournament Elite 8
Eagles vs Valiant Cross
Boys: 58-39 loss
Ty Carter: 13 points
Jackson Scott: 9 points
Loss ends season: 15-8
Ethan Alford and Sawyer Fossett named AISA All-Star
Season totals
Sawyer Fossett: 263 points
Dain Winters: 114 rebounds
Ethan Alford: 60 assists, 51 steals
Georgiana highlights
Wednesday, Feb 7
AHSAA Class 1A Area 3 Championship
Gana vs Pleasant Home
Boys 62-53 win
Jaden Stallworth, Marques Payton, and Kaveon Miles named to the All-Tournament team
Jaden Stallworth named the Tournament MVP
Wednesday, Feb 7
AHSAA Class 1A Area 3 Championship
Gana vs Red Level
Girls: 52-45 win
Lillie Boggan: 37 points, 16 rebounds
Nyeashia Thomas: 14 points, 15 reounds
Avea Feagin: 13 points
Lillie Boggan, Nyeashia Thomas, and Avea Feagin named to the All-Tournament team
Lillie Boggan named the Tournament MVP
Friday, Feb. 9
AHSAA Class 1A First Round
Girls: 45-41 win
Season: 15-10
Lillie Boggan: 16 points, 13 rebounds
Nyeashia Thomas: 10 points, 17 rebounds
Grace Bradley: 10 points
Next game vs Elba, Feb. 14, Garrett Coliseum 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10
AHSAA Class 1A First Round
Boys: 95-45 win
Season: 24-3
Nasir Cheatham: 21 points, 11 rebounds
Kaveon Miles: 18 points
Noah Nelson: 11 points
Marques Payton: 11 points
Jacobie Morge: 10 points
Jaden Stallworth: 10 rebounds
Next game vs Florala, Feb. 14, Garrett Coliseum 4:30 p.m.
Greenville highlights
Tuesday, Feb. 6
AHSAA Area Semi-Final
GHS vs Carroll-Ozark
Boys: 68-43 loss
Eriyon Roper: 22 points
JJ Washington: 13 points
Loss ends season
Friday, Feb. 9
AHSAA Class 5 First Round
GHS vs Vigor
Girls: 66-28 loss
Loss ends season