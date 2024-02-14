County hoops recap

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

FDA highlights

Monday, Feb. 5

AISA Tournament Elite 8

Eagles vs Springwood

Girls: 54-31 loss

Brinkley Long: 18 points, 11 rebounds

Loss ends season: 13-9

Madison Freeman named AISA All-Star

Season totals

Brinkley Long: 297 points, 165rebound, single-game high score of 32 points

Anna Claire Thomas: 54 assists, 63 steals

Tuesday, Feb. 6

AISA Tournament Elite 8

Eagles vs Valiant Cross

Boys: 58-39 loss

Ty Carter: 13 points

Jackson Scott: 9 points

Loss ends season: 15-8

Ethan Alford and Sawyer Fossett named AISA All-Star

Season totals

Sawyer Fossett: 263 points

Dain Winters: 114 rebounds

Ethan Alford: 60 assists, 51 steals

Georgiana highlights

Wednesday, Feb 7

AHSAA Class 1A Area 3 Championship

Gana vs Pleasant Home

Boys 62-53 win

Jaden Stallworth, Marques Payton, and Kaveon Miles named to the All-Tournament team

Jaden Stallworth named the Tournament MVP

Wednesday, Feb 7

AHSAA Class 1A Area 3 Championship

Gana vs Red Level

Girls: 52-45 win

Lillie Boggan: 37 points, 16 rebounds

Nyeashia Thomas: 14 points, 15 reounds

Avea Feagin: 13 points

Lillie Boggan, Nyeashia Thomas, and Avea Feagin named to the All-Tournament team

Lillie Boggan named the Tournament MVP

Friday, Feb. 9

AHSAA Class 1A First Round

Girls: 45-41 win

Season: 15-10

Lillie Boggan: 16 points, 13 rebounds

Nyeashia Thomas: 10 points, 17 rebounds

Grace Bradley: 10 points

Next game vs Elba, Feb. 14, Garrett Coliseum 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

AHSAA Class 1A First Round

Boys: 95-45 win

Season: 24-3

Nasir Cheatham: 21 points, 11 rebounds

Kaveon Miles: 18 points

Noah Nelson: 11 points

Marques Payton: 11 points

Jacobie Morge: 10 points

Jaden Stallworth: 10 rebounds

Next game vs Florala, Feb. 14, Garrett Coliseum 4:30 p.m.

Greenville highlights

Tuesday, Feb. 6

AHSAA Area Semi-Final

GHS vs Carroll-Ozark

Boys: 68-43 loss

Eriyon Roper: 22 points

JJ Washington: 13 points

Loss ends season

Friday, Feb. 9

AHSAA Class 5 First Round

GHS vs Vigor

Girls: 66-28 loss

Loss ends season