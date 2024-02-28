Eagles baseball action

Fort Dale baseball also opened the week with a loss to Macon East, 14-0. Thursday in Fort Dale tournament pool play, the Eagles defeated Springwood 15-0 in three innings behind a solid defense and Cole Whiddon’s pitching. Owen McNeal hit a double that scored three in his only plate appearance. In their second pool game, the Eagles defeated Ezekiel in four innings with Morgan Heath on the mound. The first game on Saturday had a rough start with a sloppy first inning putting the Eagles down 6-1 against Crenshaw Christian. Fort Dale battled back to win 16-10. Parker McNeal was three for three with a triple, a right field home run, and two RBIs. O. McNeal was two for three with a double and four RBI’s. Later that night Fort Dale fell to Hooper in the championship game 11-5. O. McNeal was three for three with two doubles and an RBI. Pictured: Senior pitcher Cole Whiddon was on the mound with wins against Springwood and Crenshaw Christian in the annual Fort Dale Tournament. Whiddon and Owen McNeal were both named to the All-Tournament Team. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)