Terrell Tennis Classic aced

The 3rd annual Bobby Terrell Tennis Classic was held in Greenville this weekend. Forty-eight players competed in 55 matches in four divisions including two of Mr. Bobby’s granddaughters, Terrell Bannon Ewing and Ashley Brannon. Faith Baker was the winner of intermediate singles, and the runner-up was Jase Butts. In intermediate doubles, winners were Ashley Daniel and Jason Butts, and runners-up were Caroline Meadows and Faith Baker. Tayem Hammad of Selma won advanced singles with Herrington Hobbs of Brewton placing second. Advanced doubles winners were Thaddeus Cacanindin and Justin Ward of Montgomery, and runners-up were Michael Adams and Zack Bronson of Monroeville and Mobile, respectively. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)