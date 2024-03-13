Crash claims one

TROY POST – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, March 10, has claimed the life of a Georgiana man. Thomas J. Thomas, 36, was fatally injured when the 2003 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete embankment and overturned before going into a creek. Thomas was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on East Dogwood Trail near Bass Lane, approximately two miles east of Georgiana, in Butler County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.