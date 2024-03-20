ALPHONSO HAMILTON By Editor | March 20, 2024 | 0 Mr. Alphonso Hamilton Funeral Service was held Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Greenville. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Dr. James Hall and Pastor Rev. Christopher Bennett officiated. Hudson Funeral Service directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ANNIE EASTERLING-POOLE March 20, 2024 | No Comments » KIMMIE LYNN LOWE March 20, 2024 | No Comments » BERTIE MAE THOMAS March 20, 2024 | No Comments » GERALD ALLEN SEXTON March 20, 2024 | No Comments » BRAYDEN THOMAS WARD March 13, 2024 | No Comments »