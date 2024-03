Fort Dale varsity boys’ soccer tied Ezekiel Academy 3-3 Thursday night, March 14, at home. Alan Alvarez scored on a penalty kick in the first half. Ty Carter added a goal in the second half, and Matthew Carter evened up the score at the buzzer with a crowd-pleasing 40-yard goal. Pictured: Fort Dale soccer’s Matthew Carter goes up for a header in the Eagles’ match against Ezekiel. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)