Fort Dale softball won one and lost two early last week in the region series with Clarke Prep. They lost on the road 4-2 and split the double header at home with an 8-1 win and a 4-1 loss. The Lady Eagles won 13-11 Thursday, March 14, against Lowndes Academy. Pictured: senior left/center fielder Madison Freeman robbed more than one batter this week by expertly running down pop flies. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)