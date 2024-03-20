Local players make state teams

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Several county basketball players made their mark this year by being selected to state teams.

The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) named Georgiana School Panther Nasir Cheatham to the South roster for the North-South basketball All Star game.

The game will be held this July in Montgomery at the Cramton Multiplex.

Brandon Dean, AHSADCA director, said, “This group is collectively one of the most experienced groups we have seen selected in quite some time.”

Players named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Team from the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A boys include junior Nasir Cheatham (first team) and junior Kaveon Miles, (second team).

Georgiana Lady Panther Lillie Boggan, a junior, was named to the girls’ second team and Georgiana basketball head coach Kirk Norris was selected as the 1A Boys Coach of the Year.

From the Alabama Independent School Association, Fort Dale Academy Lady Eagle Brinkley Long, a junior, was selected third team All-State.