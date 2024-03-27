April 12, 1946 – March 18, 2024

Julius Conrad Taylor, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, March 22, beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Larry Gaston officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenville.

Julius was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Era Lee Pittman Taylor; along with seven siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Taylor; children, Susan Waller and Randy Taylor; step-children, Rusty Duke and Kristi Sexton; special niece, April Cowles; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, brothers, Eddie, James, and Cecil Taylor; sisters, Virginia Lowery and Thelma Walker; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.