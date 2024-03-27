Justin Maurice Stone affectionately known as “Uncle Justin” was born to the late Mr. Charles Stone and the late Ms. Berneice Ruffin on Sept. 20, 1973, in Greenville. Justin earned his wings in a peaceful transition surrounded by his family and friend at home.

A 1993 Graduate of Greenville High School, Justin attended Reid State Technical College before moving to Huntsville. He was employed with Buffalo Rock-Pepsi Co for 23 years and upon exiting Buffalo Rock, Justin stepped out on faith and became an entrepreneur of J&C Stone Enterprises. Justin had a passion for grilling and was known as the “Rib Master” in Huntsville and the surrounding areas. Through his love for sports, primarily football and kids, he was a youth league football coach for many years for the Metro Raiders and the Continental Saints teams. And as a Coach, Justin had many infamous sayings, however the one that echoed the most was “We got a team by God, we got a team by God.” Justin’s other affiliations included the following: a 22-year member of Goodway Lodge #222 F&AM, a longtime member of the Country Boyz Tailgaterz and the Champagne Poppin’ Travel Crew.

A loving man of God and family, Justin married Convonta on Sept. 23, 2000. Justin loved time with his family, listening to music and travelling; he was always full of laughter and humor to all who encountered his presence!

Justin leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife Convonta Stone, eight siblings, Charlene Stone, Tammy Ivey (Antione), Shon Stone, Elouise Stone, Joshua Stone, Frederick Crenshaw, Quinlan (Alexis) Smith, and Georgia (Anthony) Scott.

Also he leaves a loving mother in love, Ms. Wanda Smith; a loving father in love, Mr. John (Keith) Frost; two grandmothers in love; Ms. Joanne Smith and Ms. Mattie Frost; five loving aunts, Ms. Essie Womack, Ms. Subrena Stone, Ms. Margaret Powell, Ms. Sharon Smith, and Mrs. Jacqueline (Wayne) Griffin; three doting uncles: Mickey Tubbs, Conrad Tubbs, and Fred Frost; nieces and nephews, Ivory (Anthony), Akeyla, DaMarqueais, Shon, Miracle, Imani, NyDarius, NyZarius, NiMaree, Quintaria, Quinlan, Chasity, Quinell, and Chelsea.

Justin also leaves to cherish a host of godchildren, cousins, friends, and his beloved fur kids, Cognac, Raven, Beth, Diesel, and Bella.