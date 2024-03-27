Jan. 25, 1964 – March 11, 20223

Peggy Genice Hoerchler (Watson) passed away on March 11, 2024, at the age of 60 in Cumming, Ga. She was born on Jan. 25, 1964, in Mobile.

Genice was the beloved wife of William Hoerchler and the loving mother of Jonthan Adam Hall (wife Elyse), Heather Renea Kirkland (husband Charles), and Scott (fiancée Kayla). She was the cherished daughter of Marvin and Peggy Watson and the dear sister of Malcom Cramer Watson (wife Lynda) and James Edward Watson (wife Tatina). Genice also leaves behind her four grandchildren to cherish her memory.

Genice was a graduate of the Class of ’82 at North Cobb High School and furthered her education at South Alabama. She dedicated her career as the Secretary of Ruddell Properties.

In her leisure time, Genice enjoyed visiting Disney and embarking on numerous cruises.

The funeral service will be arranged by Johnson Funeral Home located in Georgiana.

Peggy Genice Hoerchler will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Service was held Sunday, March 17, beginning at 2 p.m. from Johnson Funeral Home with Heather Kirkland officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Union Cemetery, Georgiana. The family began receiving friends for visitation at 1 p.m. until service.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonfhal.com