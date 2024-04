On Thursday, before the Greenville High Tiger Lady Tiger softball team’s game against Monroe High School, the seniors for GHS were honored with a framed jersey and roses. Pictured (L-R) are Jamie Howard (GHS principal), Skylar Bates, JaLiah McMeans, TaJaylen Smith, Lauren Bowen, Tamaya Joseph, and Brandon Smith (head softball coach). The Tigers won their game handily 15-0. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)