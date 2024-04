Fort Dale softball, behind junior pitcher Anna Claire Thomas (pictured), handily defeated Bessemer Academy 14-2 in just three innings in the second game of their series. Thomas faced 13 batters and pitched 28 strikes out of 39 pitches. Thomas also leads the Lady Eagles at the plate with a 0.485 batting average. Fort Dale won the series with Bessemer 2-1 to improve their region record to 6-3. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)