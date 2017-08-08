Alabama Sports Hall of Fame notables

Class of 1980

Henry (Hank) Aaron

Henry (Hank) Aaron was born February 5, 1934 in Mobile, Ala. He played 23 seasons in the Major Leagues for the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers from 1954 through 1976.

He hit 24 or more home runs every year from 1955 through 1973, and is one of only two players to hit 30 or more home runs in a season at least fifteen times. On April 8, 1974 he hit his 715 home run breaking Babe Ruth record. He ended his career with 755.

1957 was arguably his best season. He hit .322 that year with 44 home runs and 132 RBI, captured the National League MVP Award and led the Milwaukee Braves to their first World Series Championship since 1914.

He holds the record for the most seasons as an All-Star, the most All-Star Game selections (25), and is tied with (fellow ASHOF inductee) Willie Mays and Stan Musial for the most All-Star Games played (24). He was a Gold Glove winner three times.

He is a two time National League (NL) Batting Champion, four-time NL Home Run Leader and four-time NL RBI Leader. He had a career batting average of .305. He holds the MLB records for the most career runs batted in (RBI) (2,297), extra base hits (1,477), and total bases (6,856).

He is also in the top five for career hits (3,771) and runs (2,174). He is one of only four players to have at least seventeen seasons with 150 or more hits. He is second in at-bats (12,364), and in third in games played (3,298). In 1963 became the third player to steal 30 bases and hit 30 home runs in a single season.

Major League Baseball named him one of the Top Four Living Baseball Players. He was named to Major League All Century Team. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002.

Lee Roy Jordan

Lee Roy Jordan was born April 27, 1941 in Excel, Ala. He played collegiately at the University of Alabama at linebacker and center. He earned All-Southeastern Conference honors at linebacker in 1961 and 1962. He earned All-American honors in 1963.

He help lead the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season in 1961 and in so doing won the SEC and a National Championship. In his final game for the Tide, Jordan recorded 31 tackles in a 17–0 victory over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. For his efforts he was named MVP. He was also named Lineman of Year that year (1962).

He was a member of the College All-Star team that defeated the NFL defending champion Green Bay Packers in 1963. He was the six overall pick in the 1963 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He became an instant starter at middle linebacker and anchored what became known as the Dallas “Doomsday Defense.”

In his 14 seasons with the Cowboys, he was a two-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. He also helped the Cowboys to three Super Bowls (winning Super Bowl VI 1972) and five NFC Championships games. He was First Team All-Pro in 1963 and Second Team All-Pro in 1973.

In that same year he was named NFC Defensive Player of Year. When he retired, he became the Cowboys all-time leader in solo tackles (743). During his career he intercepted 32 passes, returning three for touchdowns. He was selected to Cowboys Silver Season All-Time Team.

In 1989, he became the seventh member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.