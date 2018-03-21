National Vietnam War Veterans Day approaching

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is an annual United States holiday observed on March 29. It was inaugurated on March 29, 2017 by President Donald Trump who signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. The Vietnam War was one of the largest military conflicts in the second half of the 20th century. It began as a civil war in South Vietnam and then transformed into a war between North Vietnam and the government of South Vietnam. North Vietnam was supported by the Soviet Union and China and South Vietnam was supported by the United States and anti-communist allies. The United States officially joined the Vietnam War in 1965.Prior to 2017, the United States had only one Veterans Day observed on November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War. It is a federal holiday that honors all military veterans. However, many people feel that Vietnam War veterans didn’t receive enough recognition upon returning home because the war was unpopular, and many people blamed the tragic events on American soldiers. National Vietnam War Veterans Day was created to honor Vietnam War veterans the way they should be honored. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is an official observance that encourages Americans to display the U.S. flag. It is celebrated on March 29 because it was on March 29, 1973, when American units withdrew from Vietnam.