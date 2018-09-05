GBCPL has full fall lineup

By Kevin Pearcey

GBCPL Director

We’re sure everyone is back into the swing of things with school starting, but don’t forget about your public library this fall! We have a number of great activities, programs, and new initiatives we’re launching and we want you to take advantage of everything your library has to offer.

Please be sure to come see the Wade Hall Postcard Exhibit sponsored by Troy University in our Community Room. The exhibit will be here until Friday, Sept. 14. We also have a table of vintage postcards from the library’s own collection on display as well. Complimentary coffee while you visit!

Holy Celebration! Saturday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. is Batman Day, the annual day DC Comics has set aside to recognize the birthday of everyone’s favorite Dark Knight detective. We’ll be hosting our own Batman Day celebration in the children’s Activity Room with bat-snacks, bat-crafts, and bat-games. Just having a genuinely “Batty” time! In the meantime, come by and check out our Batman display of DVDs, graphic novels, and books.

We host several on-going programs for adults during the week including crocheting (3 p.m. on Tuesdays); knitting (2 p.m. on Wednesdays); quilting (1 p.m. on Thursdays); adult crafting club (3 p.m. on Thursdays). Also, on alternating Fridays we host adult trivia (Sept. 7; Sept. 21) and bingo (Sept. 14; Sept. 28) at 3 p.m. These programs welcome all beginners and feature good fellowship and fun.

The library now offers ukuleles for check out! Ukulele is a fun and easy instrument to learn (Tiny Tim anyone?). The kit includes a ukulele, learning guide, tuner, and bag and can be checked out for four weeks. All you need is a library card in good standing. Don’t forget about our guitar collection available for loan as well.

New Fiction arriving in the library in September include: Imposter’s Lure by Carla Neggers; Field of Bones by Judith Jance; John Woman by Walter Mosley; Dark Sentinel by Christine Feehan; Leverage in Death by J.D. Robb; In His Father’s Footsteps by Danielle Steel; Juror 3 by James Patterson; The Forbidden Door by Dean Koontz; Shadow Tyrants by Clive Cussler; Dark Tide Rising by Anne Perry; Time’s Convert by Deborah Harkness; Button Man by Andrew Gross; Sea Prayer by Khaled Hosseini; Red War by Vince Flynn; Remembrance by Mary Monroe.

New DVDs arriving in September include: Hereditary (Horror – R); Adrift (Drama – PG-13); Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Documentary – PG -13); Ocean’s 8 (Crime – PG – 13); Hearts Beat Loud (Drama – PG – 13); Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Thriller – PG – 13); Solo: A Star Wars Story (Sci-Fi – PG – 13); Uncle Drew (Comedy – PG – 13).

Call the library at 382-3216 to reserve a title.