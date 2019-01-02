RACHAEL THOMPSON BRUNSON

To everything there is a season, a time for every matter under heaven; a time to be born and a time to die; a time to weep and a time to laugh.

Rachael Thompson was born October 20, 1970, to Claude and Shirley Thompson of Greenville,

Alabama. She made her transition to her heavenly home in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 27th, 2018.

Rachael was raised in Forest Home, and enjoyed a happy childhood full of cousins and country living. She knew and was known, by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ , giving her life to him at the young age of 10. She attended Troy University where she met her devoted and loving husband Eric Brunson. Upon completion of her graduation from Troy she attended Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa. After receiving her chiropractic degree Rachael and Eric returned to Enterprise and had three children, Barrett, Ethan, and Shirley Isabell, who were the center of their lives. Rachael enjoyed being a stay at home mother and focusing her full attention on her family. When the children were in high school she was excited to begin her DC practice, making the adjustment as Enterprise’s first female chiropractor with the grace and ease she did most things in her life. She was a faithful active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and Girls Auxiliary leader.

Rachael was a very talented, creative person. She was a master seamstress making heirloom clothes for her children, and many friends. She was passionate about quilting, a trait she inherited from her mother and “granny”. Friends in her Quilting Group were so impressed with her stitchery. She was rarely found without a sewing project in hand.

She loved and was loved by her many friends and family members, how fortunate we are that we had something so wonderful in her that makes saying goodbye so hard.

Her love for us will forever be stitched on a piece of our hearts.