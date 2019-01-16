Bond takes office

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Courthouse courtroom was host to the swearing in ceremony of duly elected Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond and his deputies of Monday, Jan. 14.

Surrounded by a packed courtroom of family, friends and well-wishers Bond shed tears after taking the oath of office which was given by Butler County Probate Judge Steve Norman. Bond’s wife, Stanja, stood with him during the oath ceremony and held the Bible.

Bond stated he and his deputies were going to hit the ground running and would not forget to concentrate on outstanding cases that were still open.

Bond ran as a republican in the general election held in November and defeated democratic contender Carlton Cook and independent candidate Jimmie Brown.

He had served with the Greenville Police Department for 16 years and obtained the rank of captain before running for the sheriff’s position.

“I’m proud to be here,” stated Bond and he added, “I am here to serve the people of Butler County.”