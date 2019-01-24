BCBOE spotlight: AmeriCorps member Arlyric Posey

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

AmeriCorps is just one of many great programs the Butler County Board of Education (BCBOE) utilizes to help the county’s students succeed.

According to its website, “AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs, made up of three primary programs that each take a different approach to improving lives and fostering civic engagement.

“Members commit their time to address critical community needs like increasing academic achievement, mentoring youth, fighting poverty, sustaining national parks, preparing for disasters, and more.”

One of those AmeriCorps members who is working with the BCBOE for the first time this year is Arlyric Posey.

According to Posey, his time with AmeriCorps thus far has been very rewarding.

“I know this is just my first year,” said Posey, “but I definitely feel that I have made a positive impact on the children.”

As an instructional team member for AmeriCorps, Posey works in the classroom with certified teachers to assist them in their daily activities.

In addition to those responsibilities, Posey also works with after-school programs.

“I assist Coach Garry Lett with the Greenville Middle School basketball team,” said Posey. “I also assist Coach Marcus Mickles with the Greenville High School basketball team.”

Posey said one of the things he has learned while being an AmeriCorps team member is that the children watch what he does, so he always tries to set a good example for them.

“I try my best to help the kids in the community by being a positive influence,” said Posey. “I have recently assisted Nick McHenry with the Beat The Odds (BTO) movement.

“It (BTO) definitely was a success, and the kids enjoyed it. We had free haircuts for the community as well as refreshments.”

In addition to being able to serve as a positive role model for the students, Posey says being in AmeriCorps has helped him have some wonderful experiences by working with students.

“Some ways I think I have benefited from this program include developing a patience for the children,” said Posey. “I have developed relationships with all the children I come in contact with. Every morning I come to work and come in contact with the first child, who speaks to me by saying ‘Good morning, Coach Posey!’ It puts a smile on my face every time.”

Posey says that working with AmeriCorps will help him fulfill his future goals, too, by giving him hands-on experience that he might not gain elsewhere.

“My plan for the future is to pursue my career as a physical education teacher and become a head coach of the football and/or the basketball team,” added Posey.

Posey said that being an AmeriCorps member has been rewarding, and he hopes to be able to continue in the program next year as well.