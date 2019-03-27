GFD battles house fire on Hickory Street

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A house at 506 Hickory Street in Greenville caught on fire Monday afternoon, March 25.

A call to E-911 reported smoke coming from the house. E-911 then alerted the Greenville Fire Department (GFD) and they responded with two firetrucks within minutes of being notified.

As of this report, no one person was found to be in the house.

GFD personnel worked quickly to enter the house, search for anyone who might be inside and apply water to the area on fire. At one point the firefighters broke out a window on the side of the house and used a firehose ventilation technique with the use of water to abate the smoke inside the house.

After the fire was contained, firefighters began removing insulation from the effected burn area to make sure nothing else might catch on fire.

The Greenville Police Department also responded to the scene and blocked off Hickory Street from where it intersects East Field Street and southward to East World Street.