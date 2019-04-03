Kemp killed in motorcycle crash

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Frederick Kemp was killed on Friday, March 29 in a motorcycle accident, according to a report from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The report stated, “A single-vehicle crash at 2:45 p.m. today, March 29, has claimed the life of a Greenville man. Frederick Lane Kemp, 52, was killed when the 2014 Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree. Kemp, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred in Butler Estates near U.S. 31, approximately one mile north of Greenville. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.”

ALEA Corporal Justin Vann, Field Supervisor, Troop B, Troy Post issued the statement.

Kemp was a registered sex offender for Rape 1st. He was convicted on Feb. 20, 2003.