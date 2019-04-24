Branum honored by Mayor’s Office

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Richard Branum was honored at the Greenville City Council meeting on Monday, April 22 with a Proclamation from the Mayor’s Office for his 35 years of service to the citizens of Greenville and Butler County.

Branum recently stepped down as Chairman of the Planning Commission after serving 30 years in that position.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon said prior to the Council meeting, “Richard joined the Greenville Planning Commission in 1983. Can you image what all has happened since 1983? He was involved in one of the biggest things around here, which was the Cambrian Ridge Golf Course.

“There was also the new high school, and all the development around the interstate. His vision was instrumental in putting plans together for the future development of Greenville and where we are going.

“I don’t think people in this town realize how much he has done just from that one position. We want to honor and thank him.”

Branum joined the Greenville Planning Commission in 1983 and became its Chairman in 1988.

Parts of the proclamation read:

“Whereas: Richard oversaw numerous amendments to our ordinances, property rezones, development plans and subdivisions of properties as well as city annexes; and

“Whereas: Richard was instrumental in creating and adopting the City of Greenville Zoning and Subdivision Regulations in 1996; and

“Whereas: Richard oversaw numerous developments such as the Sherwood Subdivision in 1992 and the Cloverdale Ridge Subdivision in 1998; and

“Whereas: Richard contributed input on the road construction and development of Greenville High School in 1997, as well as the development plans at Hyundai Steel and Hwashin America in 2003 and 2005; and

“Whereas: Richard has committed 35 years of dedicated service to the Planning Commission, providing outstanding contributions to others and to our community.

“Now, therefore, I, Dexter McLendon, as Mayor of the City of Greenville, express my sincere honor and gratitude to Richard Branum for his loyal commitment and service to all our citizens in Greenville and Butler County.”

After reading the proclamation at the Council meeting, McLendon said to Branum, “You made a difference and in a good way and we appreciate it. We want you to sincerely know that you have done a great job and made this place better. I enjoyed working with you.”

Branum said of his service on the Planning Commission, “I never expected to be chairman for so long but I enjoyed the challenge and it has been fun.”

Branum owns Butler County Land & Title, LLC, and is the founding owner of The Greenville Standard.

He has four children: Annie Glenn Braden (Cory), Katie Bourne (Rick), Lee Autrey (Nick), and Daniel Branum; and nine grandchildren, Ashley, Alyssa, Connor and Cole Braden, Maggie Lee and Phyllis Ann Bourne, and Amelia, Libby and Branum Autrey.