Achiever winners announced

Tiffany Giddens and Ja’Bez Sims were announced the winners of the 22nd Butler County Achiever award on Thursday, May 2.

Thirty-one of Butler County’s top student-athletes vied for the honor of being named the recipient at the Achiever Banquet.

The Achiever Award is a program jointly sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greenville YMCA. It is designed to recognize top student-athletes from area schools who not only excel in the classroom and on the playing field, but are also involved in church and the community.

This year’s ceremony featured guest speaker was Lemanski Hall. He played football at the University of Alabama from 1989-1993 and now is the defensive end coach for Clemson University.

Giddens is a senior at Georgiana School and is the daughter of Don and Sherri Giddens. She is a member of the cheerleading squad and varsity softball teams where she currently serves as captain.

She has been selected as All–American Varsity Cheerleader, nominated for the Bryant–Jordan Achievement Award, was named best catcher, most valuable player and most improved player.

She has the held the offices of Vice President for SGA, Treasurer for HOSA, Treasurer for Mu Alpha Theta, and Treasurer for National Honor Society as well as serving on the student advisory council and being a member of the interior design club.

She is a member of Brushey Creek Baptist Church where is participates in Discipleship Now, Vacation Bible School, Community Outreach, Operation Shoebox, and volunteers at the Student Life Camp.

Sims is the son of Trena Curry and is a senior at Greenville High School. He is a multi- sport athlete lettering in football, basketball, track, and baseball and received a scholarship to play basketball and George C. Wallace State Community College.

As an honor student, he has received the Scholastic Award for the highest GPA for the GHS Tiger football team.

He is a member of Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Art Club. He volunteers his time with the Special Olympics, Tutoring, Butler County Fair, Safe Harbor, Dunbar, and Bark in the Park, Operation Christmas Child and May Day at both Greenville Elementary School and W.O. Parmer.

He attends College Street Church of Christ where he assists with the youth.