Farmer’s Market to open May 25

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Farmer’s Market recently met to decide the opening date of the market and it will be on Saturday, May 25. They are excited about this year as the weather has been cooperative to their farms and gardens.

Among produce expected this year for sale at the opening will include squash, zucchini, red potatoes, baked and canned goods, turnips and mustard and a variety of other fresh vegetables and fruit.

With the month of June just around the corner, you can expect a more varied selection of produce to include corn, okra, tomatoes and seasonal fruit selections.

New laws require that baked and canned goods be taxed but the vendors of those items will include the tax as part of the cost of the items.

The vendors hope the community will come out support the market. They also expressed their appreciation to patrons of the market and look forward to seeing them once again.