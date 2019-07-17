Business ladies of the Camellia City, part 3

McFerrin’s Jewelry has been a family business for three generations. Crystal Fountain, known today as McFerrin’s Jewelry, was opened in 1985 by Evelyn and Dan Pride. About five years later, they sold the business to their niece and her husband, Susan and Bob McFerrin Foster.

They renamed the store McFerrin’s Jewelry in 1985. Jehle Piggot is now helping her parents run the store. Piggot’s grandmother worked downtown in a jewelry and china store since she was 18, so it was ideal for McFerrin’s to open on Commerce Street.

“This is the only business my family has ever known, after all, who doesn’t love a nice piece of jewelry or china?” said Jehle Piggot.

A newer asset to the Camellia City is the natural health boutique, Sweet Heart Alabama. Danan Whiddon is a native of Greenville who has traveled a lot, but just could not forget her hometown.

After finishing graduate school at the University of Alabama, she taught for a while, then developed a love for herbology.

Whiddon moved back to Greenville in June 2017, where she started her business in an Airstream. Six months later, she decided she needed more space, so she relocated to a building on Commerce Street.

“Of all the places I lived, Greenville is the most magical with the kindest people,” Whiddon said, “I couldn’t think of a better place to open my business.”

Sweet Heart Alabama has a variety of natural supplements, vitamins, teas, and more.

Two doors ip from Sweet Heart Alabama is A Step Above Beauty, a salon owned by Latoshia Davidson. She opened her salon 15 years ago. Davidson was renting a booth from someone then he passed away, so she decided to open her own business.

Her salon offers hair products, hair care, cut, color, and much more. For more information about services, call 334-437-3246.

One of the newest additions to downtown Greenville is Fashion Snobs. Jessica Riley opened her clothing boutique this year. Riley always had a passion for fashion and beauty. She loves to dress up and has a passion for clothing. This passion inspired her to open her own business.

“I think fashion gives you an opportunity to fully express yourself,” said Riley. Riley chose Greenville because she wanted to bring more fashion to the city. To see what the store has to offer check out their website at fashionsnobs.net.

These women are great assets to our community, keep reading in the weeks to follow to learn about more of the successful ladies of the Camellia City.