By Kaitlyn Neese

The Greenville Standard

More on the successful business ladies of the Camellia City: Harriet B. Foshee, All Occasions Creations, LLC., and Abbie Gardener Ballew State Farm.

Harriet B. Foshee opened her private practice in optometry in February 1991. Optometry is a family business for Foshee, her father inspired her to become an optometrist. When her father retired, she took over the practice. Foshee also worked in Union Springs for seven years.

All Occasions Creations, LLC., is a local Greenville florist with a lovely variety of fresh flowers and creative gifts. Owner, Barbara Walker, opened her business in 2007. “I’ve done this for a long time and I enjoy doing it,” said Walker.

She did not plan to own her own business, she just fell into it and it worked out for her. To place an order, you can visit their website at www.alloccasionsllc.com. To order directly, call 334-382-7272.

Abbie Gardner Ballew is a second generation state farm agent. Ballew is a lifelong resident of the Camellia City and a Troy University graduate.

Ballew took over for her father, Jimmy Gardner, in 2015. She followed in her father’s footsteps because it was more than being an agent, it was about the community. She wanted to continue helping the city the way her father did. “I love the family atmosphere in the office,” Ballew said, “My favorite days are when all of our kids are in the office.”

These women contribute immensely to our community. To learn more about the successful business ladies of the Camellia City, continue reading in the weeks to follow.