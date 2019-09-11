It’s fair time

The gears are cranking and the aroma of fried batter covered in sweet confectioner’s sugar is in the air; well not quite, but it is approaching rapidly.

Planning for the Butler County Fair has been underway for months now and all the hard work is about to come to fruition. Members of the Greenville Kiwanis Club are ready to see the smiles on children’s faces and hear the laughter of Butler County families and those from surrounding areas.

The Kiwanis Club is proud to announce the theme of this year’s fair is “20/20 Vision: Agriculture, Education and Industries.”

Butler County Fair Chairman Eddie Pope said, “It’s the smiles on faces and seeing families spending quality time together that make this worthwhile and knowing that the money raised by the event will benefit the youth of Butler County makes it much more satisfying.”

Pope encourages everyone to come out to the Butler County Fair on Sept. 25-28.

The gates will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Admission will remain the same as last year: children under 46” get in free; children 46” to five foot tall $3; and children over five foot tall and adults $7.

Tabloids for the livestock, arts and crafts exhibits are now available and can be picked up at The Greenville Standard, Butler County Land and Title, Greenville-Butler County Public Library, Butler County Extension Office and Tractor Supply.

Members of the Butler County Fair Association are pleased to announce that the Association will once again host the Miss Butler County Fair Pageant. The pageant will be held on Sept. 21 at The Ritz Theatre beginning at 11 a.m.

Some exciting entertainment is in the works for the fair: Wednesday night’s presentation will be provided by ‘Two of a Kind’ featuring Rosie McLain Till and Curk Mosley performing on stage.

Saturday the Miss Butler County Fair Pageant will be presented on stage; and of course the midway will be open each evening.

Anyone interested in participating in the Miss Butler County Fair Pageant should contact Jeanne Callen (334-850-2773) more information.

There will be four bicycles given away to lucky contestants who register at the fair bike booth during their visit to the fair. They will be presented to the lucky winners on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.

The members of the Greenville Kiwanis Club want everyone to come on out and see them!

There is always plenty of fun to be had at the Butler County Fair.”