Woman found dead

A press release by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on Thursday, Sept. 12 stated,

“On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Crenshaw County District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer requested the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation respond to the 17000 block of Montgomery Highway in the Highland Home community, regarding a death investigation.

“SBI Agents identified Julie A.Taylor, 48, of Highland Home, Alabama, deceased from unknown circumstances. The body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a cause of death to be determined by a medical examiner.

“The investigation into the death of Taylor is ongoing, and there is no belief that any threat exists to the public. A copy of the completed death investigation will be provided to the Crenshaw County District Attorney’s Office.”

The release came from Heath Carpenter, Region B Lieutenant, Criminal Investigation Division, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation.