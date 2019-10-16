Wearing pink isn’t enough! October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

Break out the pink because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Yet, just wearing the color pink is not enough. Yes, it brings awareness, but action is also required.

Each year, according to Breastcancer.org, an estimated one out of eight women will receive a diagnosis of breast cancer.

“In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S.,” states an article on Breastcancer.org, “along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.”

While breast cancer risks are higher in women, it is important to remember that one percent of all new breast cancer diagnoses are in men.

“About 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2019,” states the Breastcancer.org article. “A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 883.”

These statistics show why it is important to do monthly self-exams as well as to schedule yearly mammograms.

Education and early prevention are the keys to better prognoses for those who develop this type of cancer, and the good news is that some strides are being made thanks to these two approaches, but more still needs to be done.

“Although deaths from breast cancer continue to fall,” states Representative Martha Roby in her weekly online column from Oct. 4, “they’re declining at a slower rate than in previous years, and the number of cases we’re seeing is rising.

“It is very important that we take this valuable opportunity to talk about this dreaded disease and increase our knowledge on the topic.”

For additional information about breast cancer statistics and what one can do to reduce his or her chance of developing this illness, visit https://www.breastcancer.org/symptoms/understand_bc/statistics.

There will be a ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in downtown Greenville from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. presented by Pretty in Pink. The walk will start at Confederate Park. For more information contact Brittany Blankenship at 334-437-3729 or Sonya Blankenship at 334-300-9311.