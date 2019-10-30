Sipper earns gold

BY Bruce Branum

The Greenville Standard

Friday night 4,404 miles across the Atlantic Ocean in jolly ole London, England, the town of Georgiana was placed on the international map.

The global stage at the 2019 World Martial Arts Games Competition, nine year old Georgiana native Dianna “Grace” Sipper became a two time World Grand Champion as a member of U.S. Martial Arts team.

Grace competed in five events in which she won two Gold Medals, two Bronze medals and a fourth place finish in her division against the very best twenty eight countries had to offer in this global event.

Sipper’s Karate Instructor Ray Van Cor said, “The many hours of her dedicated hard work and efforts have paid off. Her enthusiasm and joy for the Art definitely show. I could not be more proud of her. We give all praise and glory to God.”

Grace is already looking forward to competing for a spot on the next U.S. Martial Arts team and possibly competing in Australia at the 2021 World Martial Arts Games.