Historic Mt. Moriah Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates 191 years Part 5

By Mary Alice Beatty Carmichael

History, long ago and recent

memorials:

Barge, Thomas Bayne, age 94, 1925-2018 died Oct. 1, 2018. He was born in Monterey on Nov. 14, 1924, the fourth and youngest child of Daniel Bythewood and Frances Yeldell Barge who were married in 1913 at “Dellmont,” her parents’ and grandparents’ home.

He was married on Jan. 30, 1953 to Blanche Wilkins and they had no children. Tom Bayne was a surveyor and also worked in construction.

He and his wife were both dear, gentle people who loyally returned from Hattiesburg, Miss. where they lived most of their lives, to Mt. Moriah annually until age and health made it impossible.

Tom Bayne was preceded in death by his parents and all three of his siblings: sister Mary Lou Barge Folmar and brothers Daniel Bythewood Barge, Jr. and John Powell Barge.

After his wife’s death in 2008, he lived with his nephew, Rick Wilkins, in Seminary, Miss. until he was moved to a nursing home a few days before his death.

Doris Jean DeSheilds, age 77, daughter of Herbert and Alberta (Dickson) Coleman, and a resident of Forest Home, passed away on Nov. 22, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Robert “Bobby” DeShields; as well as her parents; and brother Herb Dickson (Peggy).

She is survived by her brother David Dickson (Debbie); her daughter Denise Matthes (Scott) of Montgomery; and son Chip DeShields (Donna) of Forest Home; and her grandchildren Virginia Lee Matthes; Priscilla Joy Matthes; Trip DeShields; Carmellia Grace Matthes; and Emma Lee DeShields

Mrs. DeShields earned a teaching degree from the University of Montevallo and was a dedicated school teacher at Greenville Academy from 1979 to 1997 (Teacher of the Year in 1988).

She retired to look after her grandchildren, the joys of her life. She lived a life of servanthood to her Lord Jesus Christ and her family.

She was active in the Forest Home Methodist Church and taught Sunday School at the church for many years. She loved to read, garden, sew and quilt and serve her community.

The funeral services were Nov. 25 at Forest Home Baptist Church, Brother Jerry Wilkerson officiating. Burial was in the Forest Home Cemetery

Charles Jackson “Jack” Granade, Jr., 1944-2019 of Mobile, passed away at age 75 on May 16, 2019 from complications of ALS (aka “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”).

Born in Attalla on Feb. 28, 1944 to Rev. Charles Jackson Granade, Sr. and Elizabeth Donald Granade, he spent most of his childhood in Grove Hill where his father was pastor of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

His dad brought him and countless others to a personal faith in Christ as their Lord and Savior.

Jack was educated at the University of Montevallo and earned Bachelor and Master degrees in Civil/structural engineering from the University of Alabama.

During his career as a professional engineer he worked with both the US Army Corps of Engineers and Thompson Engineering. In Mobile where he lived, he helped design the RSA and Battlehouse Tower, Austal USA shipbuilding hangars, and Gulfquest Maritime Museum.

At both Dauphin Way Baptist and Dayspring Baptist Churches in Mobile, he served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher.

As a couple they were very involved in a multitude of faith outreaches, multiple mission trips to Mexico and Nicaragua, as well as local and out of state missions and single adult ministry and prayer intercession.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lynette (Smith); their son Charles “Charlie” Randall Granade (Brooke Miller) of Rogue River, Ore., daughter Kayra Granade Alt (Kevin Matthew Alt) of Mobile, and five grandchildren; sisters Mary Granade Jackson (Dr. Larry Jackson) of Birmingham; and Dorothy Granade Swindle (Dr. Richard V. Swindle) of Atlanta; brother-in-law William Smith (Betty Smith) of Albertville.