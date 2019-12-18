FARMPAC endorses candidates for congress

The Alabama Farmers Federation’s political action committee, FarmPAC, today announced congressional endorsements for the March 2020 primary elections.

Congressional endorsements are recommended by county Federations in each district based on the candidates’ positions on key issues impacting farmers and rural Alabama.

Federation President Jimmy Parnell said the grassroots endorsement process is central to the organization’s mission.

“Alabama Farmers Federation was founded to give farmers a voice in the political process and to advocate for issues important to rural families,” Parnell said. “We take great pride in being a true grassroots organization with our local leaders driving the endorsement process. As representatives of rural communities across this state, these county leaders reflect the values, concerns and hopes of many Alabamians.”

Congressional candidates endorsed by FarmPac to date are:

Mike Rogers – Alabama Congressional District 3

Robert Aderholt – Alabama Congressional District 4

Chris Lewis – Alabama Congressional District 5

Gary Palmer – Alabama Congressional District 6

Terri Sewell – Alabama Congressional District 7

All endorsed congressional candidates are incumbents with the exception of Chris Lewis in District 5, who is challenging incumbent Mo Brooks.

Lewis expressed appreciation for the Federation’s endorsement.

“We are honored and grateful to have earned the support of such an amazing group of Alabamians. As we look toward our future here in north Alabama, we are humbled to have such a wonderful base of support that knows what it means to serve and support the great people of our state and nation,” Lewis said. “Together, we’re ready to face and overcome any challenge, striving to create a better life for our children and grandchildren. I sincerely thank the great men and women of the Alabama Farmers Federation for their continued support and look forward to working together for an even brighter, safer and more prosperous future for north Alabama and our nation.”

Candidates previously endorsed by FarmPAC are:

Donald Trump — President

Tommy Tuberville — U.S. Senate

Brad Mendheim, Alabama Supreme Court, Place 2

Bill Thompson, Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, Place 1

Matt Fridy, Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, Place 2

Mary Windom, Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1

Beth Kellum, Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Twinkle Cavanaugh, Alabama Public Service Commission President

FarmPAC has not made endorsements in every race. Endorsements approved thus far will carry through to the general election. FarmPAC reserves the option to make additional endorsements at a later date.

FarmPAC Chairman Steve Dunn of Conecuh County said the Federation encourages voters to study the issues and candidates prior to the election.

“It’s important for Alabama voters to be engaged in the electoral process,” Dunn said. “We encourage members to exercise their right to vote, regardless of their political preference, and to consider these FarmPAC endorsements when they go to the polls.