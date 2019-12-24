Safe Harbor receives Christmas blessings

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Sheriff’s Posse and Quality Co-Op of Greenville recently made significant donations to Safe Harbor of Greenville.

Kathy Smyth, Director of Safe Harbor, said, “I’ve never seen anything like a giving community as Greenville and Butler County. It’s amazing the outpouring of love and it’s just not at Christmas.”

She added, “Safe Harbor conducts forensic interviews for children who allege any kind of abuse or harm or neglect.

“We also provide counseling for abuse, behavioral and grief issues. We help with court preparation for criminal cases working with law enforcement agencies, DHR and the District Attorney’s office.

“These gifts are going to children who have assigned a counselor with us or to family who is struggling.

Charles Thomas with the Posse said, “The Butler County Sheriff’s Posse would like to thank the citizens of Butler and surrounding counties that gave on the Nov. 14 and 30.

“We also would like to take this time to thank the business that also gave to make this happen. We are sorry for any inconvenience in traffic we may have caused in doing this but it was worth it for the kids.”

He gave special thanks to Walmart, Papa John’s Pizza, Clayton Homes, Camellia Collision Center, Joe Hudson’s Collision, Norman Blackmon Motor, Top to Bottom Paint and Body, ASE Credit Union, Guardian Credit Union, Advanced Auto Parts, Hainjes Furniture, F&S Tire, and Custom Clocks.

He also thanked the Dollar General on Short Street and Tractor Supply for letting them place collection boxes at those business. “In total we raised over $12,000 for Safe Harbor,” said Thomas.

The Quality Co-Op also presented Safe Harbor with a check in the amount of $1,440 to assist with the needs of local families for Christmas.