Chamber recognizes locals and businesses

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) hosted its 11th annual Member Banquet & Awards Ceremony this past Thursday night.

The event was held at the Wendell Mitchell Conference Center on the Lurleen B. Wallace Greenville campus.

There were over 200 guests who attended as part of the local business community.

At the event, local businesses and individuals were honored for their contributions to the community.

GACOC Executive Director Tracy Salter said, “Leslie Sanders, Vice President of Alabama a Power Company’s Southern Division, served as the event’s keynote speaker, delivering a message of economic development and the impact a chamber can have on local businesses and community.

“She also stressed the importance of city and county government and community and business leaders all working together for the betterment of community, and how she believes Greenville is perfectly poised for excellent growth and a successful future based on current leadership, infrastructure, and the enthusiasm and vision shared by all.”

Awards given at the event included: New Business of the Year for Alabama Grill; Small Business of the Year went to Camellia Collison Center; Large Business of the Year went to Camellia Communications, Distinguished Business of the Year went to Greenville Hardware; Spirit of Greenville went to Danan Whiddon, who owns Sweet Heart Alabama; John D. Murphy Award was given in honor of Paul Richard “Ritchie” Hartley; and Citizen of the Year went to Nancy Idland, who is the Greenville Area Arts Council artistic director.

“The banquet is a time to bring business and individual members together at one place for an opportunity to network with one another, meet and greet other members, and to highlight businesses and individuals,” Salter said.

Resa Bates and Allen Bloodworth, owners of Alabama Grill said it was great honor to receive their award. “We greatly appreciate the community’s support. It’s been a lot of hard work,” said Bates.