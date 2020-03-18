ALEA notes online services

Need to renew or obtain a duplicate of your standard Alabama driver license, non-driver identification or STAR ID?

Please consider using the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s online services at https://www.alabamainteractive.org/dl_renewal/welcome.action.

The option to renew online is not only convenient, but it is a useful tool as the state works to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.

There are thirteen known cases in the state, but ALEA adheres to Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and encourages its personnel, as well as its Driver License Division customers, to treat COVID-19 in the same manner as flu season.

You are NOT able to change your address using this system. Your license, permit or ID card will be mailed to the mailing address on file.

The post office WILL NOT forward a license, permit or ID card if you have a forwarding address.

Your new license, permit, or ID card will be mailed to the mailing address on file within 30 days.

If a license needs to be mailed out of state or overseas, you will need to complete the Application for a Renewal or Duplicate License for Alabama Drivers Temporarily Out of State.

You must have a printer in order to print your temporary license, permit or ID card that is valid for 30 days from the transaction date.

A new PHOTO is required every eight years, visit an ALEA Exam Office or County Probate or License Commissioner Office.

A $5 fee will be added if you have taken a vessel certification course and this is the first Class V being issued.

You must visit an ALEA Driver License Office to:

Add or remove license classes, restrictions and/or endorsements.

Add a STAR ID to your license, permit or ID. Existing STAR ID License may be renewed online or at any office.

List of ALEA Driver License Exam Office Locations can be found at https://www.alea.gov/dps/driver-license/driver-license-offices

You may visit a County Probate or License Commissioner Office to:

Update your address on your license, permit, or ID card.

Change your name on your license, permit, or ID card (Name Change proof document will be required).

To obtain a Renewal/Duplicate license, permit, or ID card (New Picture).