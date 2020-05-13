2020 GRADUATES HONORED

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic upsetting plans for graduation this year, the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) incited a unique idea. They lined the streets of Greenville, Georgiana and McKenzie with individually featured 24”x 36” portraits of graduating seniors in full color for all family, friends and any passersby to see. GACOC Executive Director Tracy Salter gave thanks to the gracious sponsorship of Butler Farmers Co-Op (Quality Co-Op) and Guardian Credit Union. She said “One of these awesome posters will be produced for each and every graduating senior in Butler County. According to the GACOC Facebook page, every school will be represented. These portraits of graduates line East Commerce Street in Greenville. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)