Fourth of July celebrated

As we remembered the foundation of the United States of America and celebrated its birth this Fourth of July, still amidst the effects caused by the coronavirus, there were patriotic yard and window displays, and flags flying from front porches and lining the streets giving that true sense of what it means to be an American. Pictured are flags flying on Commerce Street in Greenville in front of Confederate Park, and a brilliant fireworks explosion taken overlooking Greenville’s City Hall. The City of Greenville’s Fireworks Show was a bit different from previous years. No one was able to enter Greenville Tiger Stadium to view the fireworks but were encouraged to park safely somewhere and watch the impressive display. We hope everyone had a safe and Happy Fourth of July. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)