Wreck claims one on July 4

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A single-vehicle crash at approximately 8:55 p.m. on July 4, 2020, claimed the life of a Butler County man, according to Sgt. Drew Brooks who is Troy Post Commander of Troop B Highway Patrol.

A press release by Brooks stated, “Cleveon Walker, 52, of McKenzie, was killed when the 2015 Ford Fusion he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

“Mr. Walker was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Hank Williams Road, approximately 12 miles southwest of Georgiana.

“Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.”