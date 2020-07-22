Butler County School System announces pre-enrollment

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A press release from the Butler County School System indicated staff is nearing completion of their Back to School Plan which will provide flexibility in methods of delivery of educational services for students due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The current school calendar designates August 17, as the start date for employees, with students returning to school on Thursday, August 20.

The press release also stated employees have been working diligently to sanitize buildings and procure sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment for all of students and staff members.

Administrators, teachers, and technology staff members have been challenged to develop innovative ways to deliver instruction to students through virtual options that are effective and accessible to all students.

Butler County School System Superintendent Joe Eiland stated, “I am excited to report that we will be able to provide electronic devices for all our students in the system so there will not be a loss of instructional time in the event of another state-wide school closure.

“We will welcome our students back to their classrooms on August 20, 2020 with open arms. We look forward to their return to our safe and sanitary traditional in-person classroom instruction.

“I am also pleased that we will also offer a virtual school instructional program for those who are not comfortable returning to the classroom setting at this time.”

Eiland added the school system is working with the Alabama State Department of Education to finalize the virtual school platforms. Additional information will be provided regarding specifics of the programs once they are finalized.

“Our local teachers will be actively involved in the instructional process regardless of the platform used,” said Eiland.

A School Enrollment Form will be posted on the school website at www.butlerco.k12.al.us on Monday evening, July 20. It is requested all parents complete the form for each of their children as soon as possible.

The form will allow parents to select traditional in-school attendance or the virtual school program. Paper copies of the forms will also be available at each of the school offices and Central Office.

Eiland added, “I encourage all parents to submit their selection by Wednesday, July 29, 2020 to allow adequate time for processing the requests.

“I appreciate your patience as we navigate this uncharted yet exciting new territory in education in our county.

“Many thanks to everyone in our community who has worked so hard to make the opening of the 2020-2021 school year a reality.

“I will continue to provide information to all stakeholders as it becomes available. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”