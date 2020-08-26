Amanda Joan BROWN, a resident of Greenville, joined Gods angels on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 34.

Amanda “mandi” Brown was preceded in death by her mother Cynthia Doris Brown; grandparents, Joan Brown and James Brown Sr., and cousin, Blake Russell.

She is survived by her three children, Zoey Amanthia Goodwin, Cloey Joan Goodwin, and Richard James Goodwin; step father, Ricky Cambell; aunt and uncles, James and Cindy Brown, Robert Brown, and Debbie Russell; and cousin, Ashley Russell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The GoFundMe website. Family and friends celebrated the life of Amanda Joan Brown on Saturday, August 22, at 11 a.m. at Gold Star Park in Wetumpka. Thank you for the abundance of love and prayers, that everyone has poured on our family!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-amanda-brown?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=ot_co_dashboard_a&rcid=ab958f743b2a485aa05dfc46aebef692

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/