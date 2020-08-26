Butler County Fair postponed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Due to COVID-19, the Butler County has been postponed according to Eddie Pope, who is chairman of the Butler County Fair Association and member of Greenville Kiwanis Club.

The Kiwanis Club typically holds the Butler County Fair and associated carnival in late September but this year is different than past years due to coronavirus.

With the unknowns surrounding coronavirus and possible restrictions for the number of attendees the Butler County Fair Association decided it was best to postpone the fair in order to protect fair attendees, volunteers, and the workers.

A carnival may be scheduled at a later date. The Fair Association is exploring options.