McDougald is interim EMA Director

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County assistant engineer Josh McDougald was named by the Butler County Commission to serve as interim Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director at the Commission’s business meeting on September 8.

He replaces Michael Vigor, who turned in his resignation to take a school resource officer position with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

McDougald earned his B.S. Degree in Civil Engineering from Auburn University and has been employed with Butler County since September of 2015 in the assistant engineer’s position.

Before that he worked with Lee County from 2013-2015 and previously was a student intern with Chambers County.

He will still perform his current duties as assistant engineer while also assuming handling the day to day operations of the EMA until the Commission hires a new director.

McDougald said, “It is basically to get us through this short window where we have tropical storms coming in and then the Commission will possibly hire a full time director.”

Speaking of his experience, McDougald stated, he has worked closely with past Butler County EMA directors because of their small staffing during emergencies and funding through the grant writing process.

That experience, coupled with his knowledge of county and state government, will allow him to assume the role of director in a comfortable manner.

McDougald said, “I like to learn and expand my abilities every day and this is a big challenge. I’m looking forward to the role. It’s a great opportunity to do more for the citizens of this county. It is a great opportunity that comes with both risk and reward.”

McDougald has been married for almost three years to his wife, Caitlin.