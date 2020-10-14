Historic Mt. Moriah Baptist Church celebrates 192 years 2020 Memorials

By Mary Alice Beatty Carmichael

This week will recount the memorials honored during the virtual Homecoming.

Anderson, Harry Alanson, 90, of Montgomery died June 6, 2020. He attended school in Troy and upon completion of high school, joined the Marines, serving in the Korean War. After the war was over, he returned to Troy where he earned first a BS in Education and later a Master’s degree from Auburn, and later an Education Specialist Degree from Troy State University.

He taught before being promoted to serve as Principal at two schools simultaneously. In 1983 he was recognized by the Alabama House of Representatives as the PTA Principal of the year. After retiring from education, he pursued a second career in real estate, soon realizing he preferred owning instead of selling; this followed by a love of building. He built a number of homes in Montgomery as well as an apartment complex in Troy that he rented, managed and maintained for many years.

Harry was a member of the Baptist Church, and a member and delegate of the Montgomery Lions Club for many years. He was a happy, optimistic and generous person, and had favorite sayings: “Life is what you make it.” And “Your perception is your reality.”

He is survived by his wife, Marcella Stone Anderson to whom he was married for 57 years, and also by his three children, Rhonda Stewart (Marty), Jack Anderson (Kem), Ed Anderson, and six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Bryant, Barbara Corley Steen, “BB”, (91) of Palmerdale, died July 16, 2020. She was the last of ten siblings, and was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bryant, and two sons, Hal and Steven Bryant. She was a loving and generous person.

She is survived by her daughter Virginia “Ginger” Clements (Jim) and her son Robert Steen Bryant (Emma); her two daughters-in-law, Winnie Bryant, Carol Bryant, and her seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Bryant, Stephen H., (67) of Pinson passed away on October 22, 219. He owned and operated American Industrial Piping, Inc., working in Huntsville for the Redstone Arsenal. He was a member of the Doctrinal Studies Bible Church in Birmingham, and had served his country proudly as a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Bryant, and a brother, Hal Bryant (Carol). He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Winifred “Winnie” Bryant; mother, Barbara Steen Bryant, brother; Robert (Emma) Bryant; sister, Ginger Clements (Jim); brother-in-law, Ward Dale (Teresa); and sister-in-law, Sandy Phillips (Gerald).

Crouch, Evelyn Pearl Henderson, (84) of Terrell, Texas died on January 13, 2020. She was a devoted woman of faith, an active member of First Baptist Church in Terrell, serving many years as a teacher and director in the children’s division. Seeing children learn about Jesus and instilling a Christian foundation was of most importance in her life.

Survivors include her husband of 72 years, James Crouch who is part of the Steen family of Wilcox and Butler Counties, Alabama; her sons, Keith Crouch (Sarah), Paul (Phyllis); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Davison, Barbara Atkins, (73) of Forest Home, died July 5, 2020. Burial was at Mt. Moriah Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Barbara’s love of life will continue to be remembered by her family and friends. She was a devoted US Air Force wife and a mother who loved to travel, and had lived in various states and countries. When they retired, they returned to Forest Home and more specifically to Mt. Moriah in 1996. She was active in the FUMC in Greenville and enjoyed spending time with her bridge group and lunch brunch ladies and particularly loved the sound of “War Eagle!”

Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, Stephen Garth Davison, USAF Ret. of Forest Home; daughters, Kimberly Johnson of Montgomery, Stephanie Davison of Mansfield, Texas, Helen “Missy” Blanchard of Forest Home, MSgt Melinda “Mindy” Muñoz USMC stationed in Stuttgart, Germany; and niece Tina Dromms of Waxhaw, N.C.

Schulte, Grace Robins (two weeks less than 102 years), born March 28, 1918, died March 15, 2020 in Birmingham. Reared in Fairfield, she attended Birmingham Southern College first, and later Alabama College (Montevallo) where she earned a degree and Teacher’s certificate in 1939. She later attended last the University of Alabama where she worked on a Master’s degree. On July 31, 1943 she married Henry A. Schulte and until the end of WW II they lived in New Orleans. She was a lifelong active member of the Fairfield Presbyterian Church until it closed in 2004, teaching and singing in the choir. For a major part of her life, genealogy was also a passion, and with her research she became a member of the DAR, UDC, DFPA and others. Grace was also an organizing member of the Birmingham Women’s Committee of 100 and with her love of travel, enjoyed Europe, Russia, India and much of the orient.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Gregg Robins and Louise Donald Robins; sister, Louise Robins Strother; and her husband, Henry A. Schulte. She is survived by her daughter, Grace Schulte Adamson (Thomas) of Vestavia Hills and three grandsons. Interment was at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham.

Smith, Thomas Lyde, Jr. of Fairhope, died July 2020. He was married to Jane Donald, daughter of Dr. William James Donald, M.D. and his first wife, Irma Lee Dulaney. For many years he was an active US Army man. They lived in Grantsville, Utah before they moved to Fairhope in 1997.

He was preceded in death in 2008 by their son, Thomas Lyde Smith, III and then by his wife, Jane, in 2016. He is survived by his son, Donald Graham Smith of Norfolk, Va. and his daughter, Amanda Smith Andrus of Salt Lake City.