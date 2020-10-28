Greenville OKs Sunday alcohol sales

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Greenville’s city council approved an ordinance on Monday, Oct. 26, which would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday within the city limits.

Ordinance 2020-05 allows alcohols sales at ‘for on-premises consumption only’ and ‘for off-premises consumption’ locations.

For on-premises locations, sale and consumption shall be legal 24 hours per day Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday before the hour of 2 a.m. and after the hour of 11 a.m.

For off-premises locations, sales in a carton or container in which alcoholic beverages are originally packed for the market by the manufacturer or importer, shall be legal seven days per week, 24 hours per day.

The ordinance was passed with 5-6 roll vote. Councilman Tommy Ryan gave the only “No” vote.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon, after the council meeting, said, “Basically, we’ve been promising Wentzell’s for a long time that we would do this. It also will make a difference at Cambrian Ridge. It will make a difference in recruiting. To be honest, we are losing a lot business and costing us money.”

He added, “It’s something I’ve thought hard about for a long time. If anyone wants to talk to me I’ll be more than glad to talk to them. We (mayor and council) feel it was the right thing to do at the right time.”

The ordinance will become effective Dec. 1 upon publication or posting as required by law.

In other business the city council voted to approve Ordinances 2020-03 and 2020-04.

Ordinance 2020-03 repeals and replaces Article III To Regulate and Control Cemeteries Established in the City of Greenville.

Article III now purposely recognizes the need to provide regulations for the orderly location and operation of cemeteries, both public and private, within the corporate limits of the City of Greenville to protect the health and welfare of the residents of Greenville.

The ordinance also covers Power of City as to Cemeteries, Procedures for Establish Cemeteries, Location of Cemeteries, and Criminal Legislation Pertaining to Cemeteries.

The ordinance will become effective upon publication as required by law.

Ordinance 2020-04 amends Chapter 5 – Buildings, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Greenville, Alabama by repealing and replacing 1. Adoption of Codes. Section 5 State code as now exists.

The ordinance will become effective Nov. 1 after publication.

At the close of the council meeting, McLendon honored outgoing Councilmen Jimmy Lawson and Tommy Ryan with decorative flag displays.

He spoke highly of both councilmen saying they made him a better person and thanked them for their service on the council and to Greenville.