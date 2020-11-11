Mr. William Edward Skinner, 73, a resident of Greenville, died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Pastor Bob Paul and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 10 – 10:45 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Skinner was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Fred and Letha Joyner Skinner. He is survived by his sisters, Ann Skinner, June Brooks (Jimmy), Cathy Heartsill (Darrell) and Debbie McNeil (Kenny); nieces and nephews, Jim Brooks (Laurie), Tabitha Bozeman (Justin), Andrew Brooks (Robin), Megan Burkett, Pam Manasco (Michael), Christy Foy (Ben), Emily Burch (Ryan) and Matthew Heartsill; seven great-nephews and seven great-nieces.

Active pallbearers will be Mike Ghita, Andrew Brooks, Michael Manasco, Justin Bozeman, Ethan McGough and Ben Foy. Honorary pallbearers will be Eli McGough, Johnny Andrews, Mike Harper, Darrell Heartsill, Kenny McNeil and Jimmy Brooks.

