Chief Lovvorn warns of mail scam

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn issued a press release last week warning citizens of a mail scam currently ongoing within the area.

“We would like to make the public aware of a current scam that is affecting our area,” said Lovvorn.

He added many Greenville residents were receiving a letter in the mail along with a check for up to $3,000.

The letter asked the recipient if they would be willing to sponsor a product by advertising it on their personal vehicle.

The letter also explained a digital artist would create a vehicle wrap advertising a certain product such as Breyer’s Ice Cream for the recipient’s vehicle.

It then explained how to deposit the check sent into the recipient’s bank account. The recipient was instructed to send the company back an amount of up to $2,000 or more for the wrap to be created. The recipient could keep the rest of the money.

Lovvorn stated, “The check is not real and will be denied in a few days after deposit. Anyone who deposits this check and spends the money will be responsible to repay that money back to the bank.

This is just one of many scams that continue to affect the Greenville area.”

He stressed it is important for every person to realize they should not trust an unsolicited request for you to cash unknown checks or give individuals who are calling or emailing you any personal information.

“All scams have a clever plot to convince you that they are legitimate,” said Lovvorn. “The most important thing is not to cooperate with an unknown individual, company, or letter until you have verified who and what they are.”

He advised don’t be afraid to ask questions. Find out who is talking or writing to you and get phone numbers where they can be reached.

“If they are hesitant to give information to you, this is a red flag that it is a scam,” Lovvorn said. “If you have a similar incident, call your local law enforcement and ask if it might be a scam and have it checked out before doing anything else.”